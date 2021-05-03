Fatal crash near Thompson Falls leaves 1 dead

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash Monday morning at about 7:30 a.m. on Montana Secondary Highway 471 near Thompson Falls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the vehicle is the deceased. He was about 70 years old and a resident of Thompson Falls, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jourdon Gulick said. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, a RAM pickup truck.

The vehicle went off the road and collided with trees, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Trooper Gulick said.

Officials are still investigating if substances were involved.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.