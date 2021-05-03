 Skip to main content
Fatal crash near Thompson Falls leaves 1 dead
Fatal crash near Thompson Falls leaves 1 dead

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash Monday morning at about 7:30 a.m. on Montana Secondary Highway 471 near Thompson Falls.

The driver of the vehicle is the deceased. He was about 70 years old and a resident of Thompson Falls, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jourdon Gulick said. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, a RAM pickup truck.

The vehicle went off the road and collided with trees, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Trooper Gulick said.

Officials are still investigating if substances were involved.

