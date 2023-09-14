A 33-year-old man was killed in front of the Poverello Center Wednesday night after being hit by a passenger car, according to Missoula police.

The man was crossing West Broadway on foot just after 10 p.m. when he was struck by the car, according to the Missoula Police Department. The driver, a 48-year-old man, was fully cooperative with the investigation, police reported. He was driving east when the pedestrian was hit.

Impairment isn’t a suspected cause of the collision. First responders gave the victim medical care on-scene, but he was pronounced dead when medical personnel got to the crash.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet pending notification of his family members.

Traffic in both directions was blocked off on Wednesday night while law enforcement processed the crash scene. Montana Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation, as well.

This fatal crash comes just days after Missoula police reported two other deadly traffic incidents in the city, including a pedestrian fatality on South Avenue and a motorcyclist who was hit and killed on South Orange Street.

In their news release, police asked Missoulians to be cognizant about road safety, especially in regards to pedestrian awareness.

“Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and be vigilant for pedestrians at all times, especially during nighttime hours,” the news release stated. “Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and wear bright colored clothing at nighttime.”