A fatal crash happened along Snowbowl Road on Wednesday evening, according to the Montana Highway Patrol’s incident tracker.
The tracker shows a fatal crash logged at 7:14 p.m. on Snowbowl Road and Keegan Gulch Road. Law enforcement arrived on scene at 7:17 p.m. The tracker doesn’t specify how many people and cars were involved in the crash.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol did not immediately return requests for more information on Thursday.
This story will be updated.