Fatal crash reported in Lolo

A fatal crash was reported Sunday evening in Lolo, according to the Montana Highway Patrol incident log.

The log shows a call for a fatal crash at 7:46 p.m. on Highway 93 at mile marker 87, just north of Lolo's center and where Highway 93 intersects with Highway 12.

That stretch of Highway 93 is poorly lit and has sharp curves in the road.

Snow showers also peppered western Montana on Sunday evening, National Weather Service Missoula Meteorologist Luke Robinson said. He added that NWS got reports of slick traffic conditions in the Lolo area on Sunday night.

The log also shows a slide-off crash in Mineral County on I-90 at about 8 p.m., and a non-injury crash in Sanders County at 8:13 p.m. on Highway 28.

Montana Highway Patrol dispatch said more details on the Lolo fatal would be available on Tuesday.