Father asks for maximum penalty

The father of a man charged with deliberate homicide in Missoula is asking for his son to receive the maximum penalty.
Michael Covey, 62, spoke to the Missoulian on Friday about his son Charles Covey’s arrest.
The senior Covey said he hasn’t supported the death penalty in the past. However, after Charles Covey was charged with the homicide of 65-year-old Roy Lee Nelson, Michael Covey said he wants his son sentenced to death, and if not, then he wants him to spend as much time in a cell as possible.
“I’m 100 percent for it (the death penalty) right now," he said in a phone interview on Friday morning from his home in Athol, Idaho. "Tomorrow…I might have a different heart.”
“I don’t want this monster pampered,” he said. “What he did is unforgivable. I definitely wanna do my part to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Charles Covey faces a felony deliberate homicide charge after investigators found witnesses and video footage showing Covey with Nelson probable cause affidavit detailed a witness had seen Covey pushing Nelson in a wheelchair and saw Nelson fall out of it.
The witness added that he then heard four to five blows that sounded like “a hollow metal pipe being violently struck against something.”
Another witness described finding Nelson’s body with a large bleeding wound on one side of Nelson’s face and scalp, with pieces of brain or skull and nearby blood spatter on a concrete wall.
Charles Covey appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Wednesday and was issued a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is on Dec. 7 in Missoula County District Court. He has not yet entered a plea.
The allegation is punishable with life imprisonment or not less than 10 or more than 100 years in the Montana State Prison. Montana's use of the death penalty is complicated, according to legal experts.
Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney said in an email that "Based on the statutory scheme Montana currently has in place regarding the death penalty, it is unlikely that it is constitutional to seek the death penalty in Montana at this point."
"Case law from the United States Supreme Court in Hurst v. Florida, 577 US 92 (2016) holds that a jury must decide whether the death penalty is applicable for that sentence to be constitutionally imposed, which the statutory scheme in Montana does not currently provide for," he added.
Three people have received the death penalty in Montana since 1976 and two inmates are currently on death row, according to the Montana Death Penalty Information Center. Seventy-one people were executed in Montana before 1976, which includes federal and military executions.
Bills to abolish capital punishment passed in the Montana Senate in 2009 and 2011, but were defeated in the state House Judiciary both times, the website showed.
The ACLU of Montana is working along with other organizations to abolish the death penalty in Montana, arguing that it only creates more victims.
After the recent charges, Michael Covey said his family is devastated, and he feels for the family of Nelson.
As a father, Michael Covey said he was in and out of his son’s life because of his own alcoholism and stints with non-violent crimes. But he said that Charles was raised “proper” in St. Maries, Idaho, and “he started off as the good kid.”
“We used to go frog hunting just for something to do,” he said, adding that he tried to spend as much time with his son as he could, but he and Charles’ mother didn’t have the greatest relationship.
Michael said his son later slid in and out of crime and had spent 17 years in an Oregon prison for hijacking someone’s vehicle and beating "some people half to death.” At Covey's initial appearance Wednesday, Lowney referenced an attempted aggravated murder charge in Oregon, later resolved, along with further felony convictions and "an extremely violent history."
Michael’s friend, George Booten, said that in 2019, Charles visited his father without notice after 23 years and the stay led to a stand-off with police. Michael Covey had been staying at Booten's house at the time, and Booten said Charles had stayed at his house while uninvited for several days. Booten said he was nervous to tell him to leave.
“He scared me, and I’m not somebody who gets scared easily,” Booten said, noting that Charles had shown and had verbally threatened to beat up his father.
“He was like somebody smoking in a refinery,” Booten said.
After hearing about the death of Nelson, Booten said that Charles’s father has been blaming himself for the incident and has been thinking about what he could have done in the past to prevent it.
Michael Covey said he’ll try to attend the rest of his son’s trial in support of the Nelson family: "I’m saddened by what happened and my heart goes out to them, period. Nobody should ever have to go through this.
“They can’t ever give him another chance ever. They can’t ever, ever give him another opportunity to be released or escape or something like that. I don’t know what he’s capable of now…They either need to keep him handcuffed and chained to his bed, or they need to put him to death. It breaks my heart to say that.”
The death penalty continues to be a national as well as local issue. This summer, the Justice Department under President Donald Trump resumed federal capital punishment after a nearly two-decade informal prohibition, The New York Times reported on Nov. 19.
The Times also reported that since July, the Trump administration has executed seven federal inmates and three more inmates are scheduled to be executed before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has signaled intentions to eliminate the death penalty.
The Associated Press reported that the Justice Department is amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas.
