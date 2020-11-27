Father asks for maximum penalty

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bills to abolish capital punishment passed in the Montana Senate in 2009 and 2011, but were defeated in the state House Judiciary both times, the website showed.

The ACLU of Montana is working along with other organizations to abolish the death penalty in Montana, arguing that it only creates more victims.

After the recent charges, Michael Covey said his family is devastated, and he feels for the family of Nelson.

As a father, Michael Covey said he was in and out of his son’s life because of his own alcoholism and stints with non-violent crimes. But he said that Charles was raised “proper” in St. Maries, Idaho, and “he started off as the good kid.”

“We used to go frog hunting just for something to do,” he said, adding that he tried to spend as much time with his son as he could, but he and Charles’ mother didn’t have the greatest relationship.

Michael said his son later slid in and out of crime and had spent 17 years in an Oregon prison for hijacking someone’s vehicle and beating "some people half to death.” At Covey's initial appearance Wednesday, Lowney referenced an attempted aggravated murder charge in Oregon, later resolved, along with further felony convictions and "an extremely violent history."