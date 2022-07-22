Father, daughter jailed after accusations of fight at Missoula gas station

A Missoula man is being held on $10,000 bail following allegations that he and his daughter physically assaulted a man at the North Reserve Town Pump on Thursday morning.

Burton A. Bertsch, 56, is charged with felony accountability for aggravated assault causing bodily injury, or in the alternative aggravated assault causing reasonable apprehension.

Multiple callers notified law enforcement about a disturbance at the Town Pump on North Reserve Street around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they saw Bertsch on top of another man. The man had blood on his face.

Bertsch stated he was holding the man down to prevent him from attacking any further.

Police spoke to the man on the ground, who said he’d been at the gas station to buy a beverage, and as he walked through the parking lot Bertsch almost struck him with his car. At that point, a verbal argument ensued, which escalated to a physical one, Missoula County charging documents state.

The man reported Bertsch struck him in the face multiple times and placed him in a chokehold.

Surveillance footage shows Bertsch's car nearly striking the man as he crossed at a crosswalk. The man jogs away as Bertsch gets out of the vehicle. The two assume fighting positions toward one another. The man approaches Bertsch and throws a punch at him. The two start hitting one another, charging documents state.

Footage shows Bertsch putting the man on the ground and staying on top of him, striking him multiple times.

During this, court documents allege Bertsch's daughter, Julie Bertsch, comes over and kicks the man twice. The fight lasted over eight minutes.

Law enforcement observed significant injuries to the man, including bad bruising on the face and ruptured eye vessels.

In his statement to officers, Burton Bertsch said he drove Julie Bertsch to the gas station to buy a few items. The man, who wasn’t known to the Bertsch family, walked in front of the car and Burton almost struck him.

According to charging documents, Bertsch confirmed the two got into an altercation, but said the man engaged Bertsch in a fight. Bertsch told officers he had been in many fights in the past, so waited for the man to position himself so Bertsch could take him to the ground. His daughter became involved only when Bertsch was tired from holding the man to the ground, he said.

Burton Bertsch adamantly maintained he was defending himself throughout the fight, charging documents state. Officers didn’t observe any injuries on Bertsch except for a slight red mark on his forehead and possible bruise near his eye.

Burton Bertsch has no criminal history.

Julie Bertsch is also facing a felony accountability for aggravated assault charge in connection to the incident. She is being held on a $20,000 bail.

Burton is the father of Johnathan Bertsch, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole last fall for a 2019 shooting that left multiple people dead in Missoula.