Father speaks of grief, forgiveness following East Glacier attack

John Siau — father of David Siau and grandfather of McKenzie Siau, who were killed last week in a violent incident in East Glacier Park Village — on Wednesday evening released a video statement, where he spoke of grief, anger and forgiveness.

Siau spoke of when Derick Amos Madden on Sunday evening drove his pickup into a group walking near a road in East Glacier. He then got out of the truck with a shotgun and began shooting at the group. David Siau and his 18-month-old daughter died in the attack. Christina Siau, David’s sister who had a previous relationship with Madden, fought back, killing Madden at the scene, according to law enforcement reports. Christy Siau, David’s wife, and Christina were both air-evacuated for high-level care.

In his statement, John thanked “everyone who has so graciously surrounded us, reached out and helped us through this difficult time.”

“As I’ve talked to each of my children — we have a very large family — I said to them, ‘Grieve, be sad, but don’t harbor anger about what has happened,” Siau said. “Because what we have seen is actually the result of somebody who has harbored anger in his own life, allowed it to fester, and allowed it to grow and develop into something very terrible and unspeakable.”

John shared a prayer. Christy and David were active in the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, New York.

“Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who have trespassed against us,” he said. “Certainly the Siau family has had terrible trespasses committed against us, but our goal is to forgive. And God has told us, as we forgive those, he will forgive us."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victims' medical bills. An FBI official said the family has requested privacy beyond Thursday's video statement.