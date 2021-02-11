Father sues Missoula bars over daughter's death

A father is suing the man who killed his daughter while driving drunk, as well as the bars that served the driver that night.

Merced Romero is the father of Rebecca Romero, who died in 2018 at the age of 22 after being hit by Daniel Grady. Grady was later sentenced to 10 years in Montana State Prison, followed by 20 years of probation for negligent homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Now, Merced Romero is arguing that several Missoula bars failed to refuse service to Grady and his friends that evening, despite them being turned away at other bars because of the “group’s visible signs of intoxication,” according to a lawsuit Merced Romero filed in June.

Romero is suing the Fox Club Cabaret, the Savoy Night Owl Casino and Liquor Store, and the downtown bar Charlie B’s. Also named in the lawsuit are Grady and two people Merced Romero believes were in the truck when Grady hit Rebecca Romero. Merced Romero also believes these passengers, Braden Babb and Dylan McClain, owned the truck Grady was driving.

Savoy filed a response to Merced Romero’s complaint denying some of the allegations, while acknowledging the bar did serve Grady, Babb and McClain that evening. Charlie B’s and the Fox Club also denied the allegations against them.