Fauci emphasizes importance of vaccine in University of Montana discussion

"A little bit more of our focus is addressing some of the issues that affect us here in Montana and on the reservations and in rural areas of the state," Saldin said ahead of the talk. "Some of the things that just don't get quite as much attention in the national media."

Kaylee Kronsperger, an undergraduate student here at the University of Montana studying human biological sciences, asked what can be done to address vaccine skepticism that she has encountered in rural Montana, including her hometown of Eureka.

Fauci said that rather than being hypercritical of people's skepticism, it's important to respect that skepticism and understand the reasons for it while also explaining the importance of the vaccine. By doing that, he said he hopes to "win over at least a portion of the people who have hesitancy." Common reasons for skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine stem from it being new and the pace with which it was developed, he added.

Fauci, known to be efficient with his time down to scheduled bathroom breaks, used the discussion on Wednesday as an opportunity to explain how scientific advances allowed for the development of the vaccine in less than a year in a way that doesn't compromise safety or scientific integrity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}