Fauci lauds Montana link in vaccine history

Unfortunately, scientific competence doesn’t have the same social license as law enforcement. While American governments can pass laws requiring wearing of seat belts, for example, leaders have lacked the willingness to take such strong measures with public health.

Fauci called it “a constant battle of persuasion” to press the value of mask-wearing or vaccine participation on the general public. He noted that because he still sees patients himself, he has to keep his own flu vaccine status current or he’s not allowed to enter some clinical settings.

“But when you have a degree of vaccine hesitancy in the general community — people who are vaccine denialists or skeptical or hesitant — we don’t have any good mechanism to get the general public vaccinated,” Fauci said. “You can do that in schools or hospitals. Elsewhere that’s really a problem.”

The argument he makes is that vaccination offers the fastest and most reliable path back toward something like normal life.

“The only way we’re going to get our arms around this outbreak — the only way to get enough people vaccinated to establish herd immunity — is if 75 to 80 percent of the country gets vaccinated," he said. "If you have a degree of vaccine hesitancy, that’s not going to happen.”