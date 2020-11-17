Fauci to speak during University of Montana lecture

“We knew that Dr. Fauci would be incredibly busy, and it might be impossible to get him for our annual lecture, but we have worked very closely with Rocky Mountain Laboratories, and it is completely due to their advocacy that we were able to get the acceptance from Dr. Fauci and his team,” Mansour said, adding vaccine research and testing advancements at UM were also sticking points.

In addition, rural and tribal health care will be on the agenda, as Fauci discusses Montana’s response to the pandemic.

“He very much cares about rural and Native American health, and I think that’s what attracted him to this audience,” Mansour said.

The Mansfield Center hopes Fauci can boost morale across the state as well, as cases continue to spike with no end in sight.

“There have been funding and staffing shortfalls in Montana,” Mansour said. “It’s been a real challenge, and our health care providers and professionals have really stepped up … It’s incredibly important for Dr. Fauci to come and reinforce what they’re telling Montana communities and to support the incredible work that they are doing.”