Faulty wiring was most likely the cause of Monday's structure fire west of Missoula, according investigators with the rural fire district.
The burn on Flora Drive destroyed two storage buildings, a carport, two vehicles, several tractors, several pieces of power equipment and also torched about a dozen 50-foot-tall pine trees, Missoula Rural Fire District Capt. Ron Lubke said in a release on Thursday.
Fire investigators believe the fire started in one of the two storage buildings involved.
Most of the items that were destroyed were not functional and the owner planned to scrap them anyway, Lubke said. The estimated damage totals about $10,000. The property saved by the multi-agency attack was estimated at $250,000.
"Due to the extensive damage, the exact cause remains undetermined; however, evidence at the scene indicates that the fire was most likely caused by a non-code-compliant wiring which failed resulting in the fire," Lubke wrote.