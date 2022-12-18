'Fear as a friend': Waterfalls freeze, and climbers go up. Why?

BOZEMAN — The rugged cliffs of Hyalite Canyon are a severe transition from evergreen hills that roll along the valley floor to the jagged pinnacles of rock and snow that tower above. Impermeable rock layers within the mountains mean that subterranean water pulled down through the geology by gravity hits a barrier. Gravity pulls the water along the tops of the rock layers until they exit the earth at cliffs, at which point the water flows out and downward as cascading waterfalls.

In winter, another natural force takes over: The water flowing down the canyon cliffs just south of Bozeman freezes into bulging layers of ice with translucent hues of white, yellow and blue that cling to the cliffs lining the canyon walls. That seasonal ice allows humans to defy the very gravity that brought the water there.

If, of course, they’re willing to climb it. Many are. Fear is sometimes the best motivator to keep climbing.

With sharpened ice axes and crampons, tied into ropes run through screws placed in ice as they ascend, more climbers are taking up the frozen analog of rock climbing. Hundreds, in fact, flocked to Hyalite in early December for the 26th annual Bozeman Ice Festival, a long weekend of climbing clinics, gear demos, recreational climbing and in-town events like film premiers and Q&As with legendary climbers.

The canyon is the epicenter of accessible, natural ice climbing in the Lower 48 States. Its most famous route, Winter Dance, an overhung fang of ice spearing hundreds of feet downward from a mountaintop, redefined what was possible for climbing frozen waterfalls.

But why?Ask people why they ice climb and you’ll get “a tapestry of replies,” said Barry Blanchard, a renowned Canmore, Alberta-based professional guide who pioneered daring first ascents around the globe in fast-and-light “alpine style.”

“It really is like a weaving that you could put on the wall, because there’s so much that you get out of it,” Blanchard, 63, said. For many, the allure lies in connecting with nature. “One of the great things that comes with ice climbing, is stepping out of the car, leaving that technology behind and walking up into the forest and on the land in Hyalite Canyon.”

The attraction is more than just getting to walk through nature, he said; it’s really an immersion into nature.

“You start going up through that land and the land – it touches you,” he said. “And that can be the exhaled breath. It can be the feeling of the change of temperature and the horripilation and the cold – stuff that happens with goosebumps on your arms. Experiencing what the snow feels like, and what potential risks the snow can present to you. And then, eventually, this time of year, getting to the ice.”

It always comes back to the ice: “To be there while it’s in its solid phase and to see the number of ways it can express itself, that is part of that tapestry — chandeliers, blobs, spray, sandwich. As these images of ice that I hold in my mind are coming up, we’re using different ways to describe them. So that’s some of the magic.”

Other parts of the magic are less enchanting; more morbidly hypnotizing. The darker, foreboding magic is that ice climbing, like all mountain climbing, can be deadly.

“It can go into a form of chess that you’re playing against a very serious opponent,” Blanchard said. “You can get killed doing it. How to understand that deal, and either choose to be in that situation again in the future or not — yeah yeah yeah, there’s a lot of learning and reward with that.”

Most recreational climbing, even on ice, is generally quite safe, with proper training and equipment. But the consequences of even minor mistakes can be dire.

Blanchard said one benefit of the inherent fear of falling, of injury or death, is that the fear can be motivating and transformative. As a climber’s strength dwindles and they struggle to hold on, he said, they need to move upward and continue the climb to avoid a fall. Fear of falling drives climbers to solve the puzzles the mountain presents.

“You begin to make an agreement and not look at fear as an overwhelming fear thing, but fear as a friend,” he said. “And without fear, you wouldn’t be in these environments. You have to have fear, so fear becomes an ally. And fear is the impetus that your being needs more security and it needs it soon, and what are you going to do to come up with that?”

Conrad Anker, a Bozeman-based professional climber considered one of the greatest living mountaineers, was more blunt: “Climbing’s incredibly healthy or it’s just going to kill you.”

Bonded with icePut multiple humans into that fun, challenging, high-stakes environment and tie them together with a rope, and soon enough more than a rope will tie them together.

Blanchard is renowned enough to merit a packed auditorium showing a biographical film about his exploits and a recent near-death fall — down some stairs. When introducing the film, Mark Twight, a climber, writer and athletic trainer who tied in with Blanchard and others on famous climbs, observed, “They say that when you save another man’s life, he becomes your responsibility — maybe because you have the power to interrupt fate, or maybe something else. And if this is true, then Barry and I have been responsible for each other since 1988.”

“Barry and I have been to the edge,” Twight said. “We have broken ourselves against it,” he added, recalling near-death experiences that included a harrowing retreat off of Everest with an injured Blanchard, alone, with no ropes or supplemental oxygen. “We have accepted the weight of those experiences and promised who or whatever allowed us to survive that we would communicate, we would share, we would transmit what we had seen and learned.”

Somewhere in there is something that keeps people coming back to ice climbing. And, usually, it’s because the casual, accessible ice climbing like Hyalite offers is almost always more fun and rewarding than frightening and dangerous, so long as it’s practiced with proper equipment and safety measures.

“I think that the people who see ice climbing on the TV or hear stories about ice climbing think that it’s a far more extreme or less accessible sport than what it really is,” said Bozeman’s Adam Knoff, a longtime professional mountain guide and ice climber. “So, people come [to the festival and] realize that, oh, I can hike 20 minutes from the car, show up and the ropes are already hung, and it’s a very safe sport in a controlled environment and it’s really fun and it’s easy. I don’t have to be able to do 50 pull-ups to be able to go ice climbing. They can walk away from this experience being like, wow, that was far easier and more accessible than I thought, and I think I want to keep doing it.”