Feature photo: A border collie and his ball

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A man attacked a police officer with a knife, and the officer shot the man, according to a news release from Missoula police.
MISSOULA — Our Linnea Rose Mills was born January 12, 2002 in Missoula, Montana. She was named after flowers, Linnaea borealis, the twinflowe…
POLSON — Mykal Lee Rodriguez was born with the waking sunrise of Feb. 27, 1999, in Billings, and left us at the tender age of 21 on Oct. 31, 2020.
Sen. Nate McConnell, SD-48, announced Monday his resignation from his senate seat, noting his two children, 5 and 6, are his priority.
The Missoula County coroner identified Jesse James Kale Brown as the man who died Saturday after a shooting. Missoula police said an officer shot a man who refused to drop a knife.
Protesters holding signs that read things like "Stop using your guns," "Police reform NOW," and "His name was Kale Brown," gathered outside City Hall early Monday evening.
The Missoula County coroner identified Jesse James Kale Brown as the man who died Saturday after a shooting. Missoula police said an officer shot a man who refused to drop a knife.
“I have so much renewed hope,” Kaylie Schultz said between her boisterous shouts.
Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott released the names of the young men who died in a crash Sunday afternoon near mile marker 4 on U.S. Highway 200.
There were 44 active hospitalizations in Missoula County as of Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.