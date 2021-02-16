 Skip to main content
Feature photo: A corgi and a Carnival of Animals

Loki the Corgi

Loki the Corgi, "son" to Dennison Theatre technical director Torg Torgerson, patiently awaits the start of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra's taping event for The Carnival of Animals, a youth and family concert streamed directly to the audience online. The Carnival of Animals, the first full concert directed by MSO's new music director Julia Tai, streams from March 5 to 7. 
