A nervous Kinley Cusack, 3, waits with her mom, Aisha Gregerson, Monday morning after arriving for her first day for Head Start at the old Whittier School on Missoula's Northside. The school began classes for more than 300 3-5-year-olds on Aug. 27 but some new students were still showing up as spaces became available for them.
