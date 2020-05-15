Feature photo: A walk in the rain

Feature photo: A walk in the rain

{{featured_button_text}}
A walk in the rain

Bret Haidle, right, and his son David, walk in the rain along Scott Street on Friday afternoon. The Haidles have been getting outside, rain or shine, to stay busy during the shelter-in-place order. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Mark Laslovich

MISSOULA — I’ve thought about obituaries from time to time, usually after reading the obit section of the newspaper, and concluded a person’s …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News