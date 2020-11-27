 Skip to main content
Feature photo: Annual Lighting of the Tree in downtown Missoula
Feature photo: Annual Lighting of the Tree in downtown Missoula

Annual Tree Lighting in Missoula

Robert Giblin, of the Missoula Downtown Association, and Andrew Benson have their photo taken by Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Missoula Downtown Association, following the annual Lighting of the Tree on Higgins Avenue on Friday evening. This year’s tree lighting is spread out across 10 days, so families can watch without congregating in large groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Missoula Downtown Foundation invested $7,000 to purchase 6,000 new LED lights, replacing the existing 2,000 incandescent lights that have lit up the roundabout for decades.
