Feature photo: Annual Lighting of the Tree in downtown Missoula

At Ruby's Cafe in Missoula, a local glass company was hired so the television show "Yellowstone" could film an actor being smashed through a window.
The victim of Monday's traffic death has been identified.
Missoula police said Tuesday a pedestrian is dead after officers responded Monday to the report of a collision at the intersection of Reserve Street and Mullan Road.
Charles Michael Covey, facing a deliberate homicide charge in connection with the murder of a man in downtown Missoula last Friday, is being held on a $1 million bond.
Staff are with Comprehensive School and Community Treatment. "Reducing many schools to a single mental health team during a holiday is going to have unforgivable repercussions," said one laid-off provider.
The suspect was last seen running back up toward W. Front St. without the victim. He is described as being male, wearing a red jacket/hoodie and dark pants.
Missoula police are asking some businesses and property owners west of downtown to check their surveillance footage to help identify a suspect in a homicide that took place on Friday.
The new facility will include 20 two-person tents, access to showers and laundry, trash removal, food, a heated wall-tent and wellness screenings.
Future RAL trail helps Bitterroot family heal from tragic accident
