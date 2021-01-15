 Skip to main content
Feature photo: Bagpiping for John Minish
Rob Laing, a bagpiper with Celtic Dragon, plays the pipes in a parking lot outside Community Medical Center on Friday afternoon. Laing and others played for their friend and fellow band member John Minish, who is being treated for severe COVID-19 at the hospital. Lang began teaching Minish how to play the pipes in 1992 before starting Celtic Dragon in 1995. "He has been such an integral part and a foundation for this group," Laing said of Minish. "He's the best kind (of guy)."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
