Feature photo: Behind the scenes on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day in full bloom

Daphne Bradford works on a bouquet near the end of business hours at Bitterroot Flower Shop on Valentine's Day. Bradford has been working at flower shops on Valentine's Day for nearly 30 years, many of which were in her own store in Boston, Daphne Bradford Designs. Bitterroot Flower Shop had an estimated 560 orders to be delivered on Friday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Workers at Bitterroot Flower Shop work nearly 12 hours on Valentine's Day to offer unique designs of flower arrangements to their customers. Daphne Bradford, a veteran in the flower shop business, worked on designs for Bitterroot Flower Shop since 7 a.m. on Friday.

