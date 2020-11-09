Feature photo: Cross Country Skiers

Allison Brown and her 3-year-old daughter Inara Granovskiy set out on skis near the University of Montana Golf Course on Monday.
A man attacked a police officer with a knife, and the officer shot the man, according to a news release from Missoula police.
MISSOULA — Our Linnea Rose Mills was born January 12, 2002 in Missoula, Montana. She was named after flowers, Linnaea borealis, the twinflowe…
POLSON — Mykal Lee Rodriguez was born with the waking sunrise of Feb. 27, 1999, in Billings, and left us at the tender age of 21 on Oct. 31, 2020.
A 63-year-old man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Missoula, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
Initial returns show these outcomes for Missoula County Commissioner, district judge, and the bus levy.
“I have so much renewed hope,” Kaylie Schultz said between her boisterous shouts.
The Missoula County coroner identified Jesse James Kale Brown as the man who died Saturday after a shooting. Missoula police said an officer shot a man who refused to drop a knife.
Panera Bread's new location in Missoula won't open its indoor dining area, but will be open for drive-through and curbside pickup, along with delivery orders.
There were 44 active hospitalizations in Missoula County as of Friday.
MISSOULA — Cherie Cheff Jacobsen passed away from cancer on Monday, November 2 at her home surrounded by her family.
