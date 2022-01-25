Feature photo: Cross country skiing in Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Students at Loyola High School have since come together to respond to a toxic environment and are calling for immediate change.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 19, 2022.
The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies.
Nathan B. Harbison, 35, is accused of physically abusing and attempting to sexually assault a woman at her house.
The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.
One of the recommendations in the Missoula County Housing Action Plan is to explore funding sources, such as bonds, for affordable housing.
Missoula police responded to a report of stabbing on the 1200 block of South First Street West at 1:15 a.m.
There are over 100 food and beverage businesses in the downtown Missoula area, and January is a slow month for all of them.
