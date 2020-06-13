Feature Photo: Cruisers roll through Missoula to cheer up kids, seniors

The Missoula Cruisers drive past homes in the lower rattlesnake neighborhood on Saturday morning on their way to drive past Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Hospital. The group has been organizing regular cruises on Saturday mornings to cheer up those stuck at home because of COVID-19. "A lot of people are cooped up at home right now," said organizer Todd Rust. "They don't get to come see this so we thought we would bring it to them." The cruisers Saturday route took them past Watson Children's Center, the Missoula Manor and Riverside Healthcare, among others.