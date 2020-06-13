Feature Photo: Cruisers roll through Missoula to cheer up kids, seniors

Feature Photo: Cruisers roll through Missoula to cheer up kids, seniors

{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula Cruisers
SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian

The Missoula Cruisers drive past homes in the lower rattlesnake neighborhood on Saturday morning on their way to drive past Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Hospital. The group has been organizing regular cruises on Saturday mornings to cheer up those stuck at home because of COVID-19. "A lot of people are cooped up at home right now," said organizer Todd Rust. "They don't get to come see this so we thought we would bring it to them." The cruisers Saturday route took them past Watson Children's Center, the Missoula Manor and Riverside Healthcare, among others.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courtney Klagues
Obituaries

Courtney Klagues

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Courtney Klagues, 21 years old, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away on May 31, 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News