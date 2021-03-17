 Skip to main content
Feature photo: Drums and Pipes on St. Patrick's Day
Celtic Dragon

Members of the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band play outside the Thomas Meagher Bar late Wednesday afternoon. Band member Rob Lynn said they would normally play at nearly a dozen bars and venues on St. Patrick's Day, but with no parade this year or last because of the pandemic, they wanted to somehow play for the public outdoors.
