Feature photo: Drums and Pipes on St. Patrick's Day

A Missoula accountant was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for filing false tax returns for a couple’s businesses.
The dean of the University of Montana’s College of Humanities and Sciences announced he is stepping down from the position due to limitations of the “current budget environment.”
A Denver development team has proposed to repurpose the historic Post Hospital building and add 15-20 small townhouses. A local historic preservation group has "significant concerns" about the housing.
Law enforcement believe the man was a source of meth in the Flathead Valley from about November 2019 to November 2020.
A manager says the business will close in about 45 days.
It is ambitious and not yet funded, but plans for a massive project to reshape Highway 200 from Van Buren Street to Tamarack Road are chugging along.
"In some ways we've been working on this for 25 years," said head of school Julie Lennox.
On another March Friday on another planet, the University of Montana Grizzly basketball team was warming up for tournament play in Boise when …
