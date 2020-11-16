Feature photo: Flow arts

Ashton Drake, right, and Austin Bouillon practice flow arts with flower sticks and poi balls on Monday in Caras Park.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A man and child died Saturday night after their vehicle went off I-90 and vaulted into the Clark Fork River, where it lay submerged until responding agencies were able to pull it out, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
Protesters holding signs that read things like "Stop using your guns," "Police reform NOW," and "His name was Kale Brown," gathered outside City Hall early Monday evening.
SURPRISE, Arizona - Kyle was born May 20, 1983 in Missoula to Cindy Riggert and Buster Pritchard. He grew up attending large family functions,…
The Missoula County coroner identified Jesse James Kale Brown as the man who died Saturday after a shooting. Missoula police said an officer shot a man who refused to drop a knife.
Seventeen months have passed since 17-year-old Luke Comerford drowned in the river while fleeing from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, al…
Sen. Nate McConnell, SD-48, announced Monday his resignation from his senate seat, noting his two children, 5 and 6, are his priority.
MISSOULA - With deepest sorrow and heavy hearts, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, Joseph “Joey” Ber…
Caffe Dolce will close for the winter after Saturday, Nov. 14.
The district added 21 cases last week, between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, and reported 16 active cases as of Monday, up from 11 the week before, and 113 close contacts.
A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday by Missoula police after he pointed a pistol at his family, a weapon police later found was an airsoft pistol, according to an affidavit.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.