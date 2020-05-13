Feature photo: Hanging Downtown Missoula flower baskets
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new pizza joint, a new soup restaurant and a downtown business assistance fund have been established.
A Seeley Lake real estate broker is at the center of a social media firestorm over a Facebook post that appeared to threaten violence.
“It’s almost like night and day,” said co-owner Scott Billadeau. “We have modern, contemporary global fusion upstairs and old Montana, old Missoula down below.”
Rainbow Trout #0068 measures 21 inches and weighs a mere 3.5 lbs. That was enough, it turned out, for a journey up 150 miles of Western Montana river.
A 72-year-old Missoula man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to gunning down his neighbor's son with a "high-powered" pellet gun over an apparent 10-year-old property line dispute in the upper-Rattlesnake neighborhood.
While Montana’s hospitals have been spared the overwhelming surge of COVID-19 patients seen in other more populous states, one Missoula doctor felt a call to get down in the trenches.
The county's and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Unified Command Center announced the development Thursday.
“Why is (the business reopening plan) industry-specific and not requirement-specific, I guess is our point,” said a Missoula fitness studio owner.
MISSOULA — I’ve thought about obituaries from time to time, usually after reading the obit section of the newspaper, and concluded a person’s …
From the Philippines to Dubai, Adel Peña Jr.’s nursing career has taken him around the world. This year’s winner of the popular vote for Misso…