Feature photo: Har Shalom lights the first candle of their Hanukkiah on the first night of Hanukkah
Feature photo: Har Shalom lights the first candle of their Hanukkiah on the first night of Hanukkah

Har Shalom Hanukkah

Rabbi Laurie Franklin, center, of Har Shalom in Missoula leads about two-dozen of the congregation in song after the lighting of the first candle on the outdoor Hanukkiah on Thursday, the first night of Hanukkah. Participants dedicated the evening’s good wishes to first responders, doctors, health care workers and food providers who’ve kept the community safe, healthy and together. “There’s a hunger for being able to get together a little bit now,” Franklin said. “It’s certainly exacerbated by the fact that all of us have been affected by COVID, whether self-isolating because of underlying conditions or going to work virtually. Just being able to stand outside and light the Hanukkiah — that felt really good. Light on the shortest days of the year is something that brings hope and the promise of possibility.”
