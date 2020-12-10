Feature photo: Har Shalom lights the first candle of their Hanukkiah on the first night of Hanukkah

Support Local Journalism
Montana author and writing master Bill Kittredge, who co-created the iconic “The Last Best Place” title for a compendium of Montana literature, died on Friday. He was 88.
Court documents stated that the plank was found on Nov. 4, 2019 by a man who stepped on it while walking with his two children along the Coyote Coulee Trail in the Bitterroot National Forest.
One gun and ammo store owner said the demand has been "absolutely insane." FBI has conducted nearly 40,000 more firearm background checks this year in Montana compared to 2019.
Missoula Police officers searched Tuesday for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of an East Broadway apart…
A 31-year-old man on Thursday pleaded not guilty in federal court in Missoula to sexually exploiting a child and distributing methamphetamine to a juvenile.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies with dogs were searching for a potentially armed and dangerous burglary suspect in the West Riverside area on Monday evening.
SEELEY LAKE — On Sept. 12, Wayne David Cahoon, beloved husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, friend and Follower of Christ, closed his eyes o…
A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people Friday evening in Pablo, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The victims are expected to survive, Sheriff Don Bell said.
Licensure for a troubled youth home in northwest Montana has been permanently revoked.
