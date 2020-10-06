 Skip to main content
Feature photo: Higgins Avenue Bridge project begins
Feature photo: Higgins Avenue Bridge project begins

Higgins Bridge Construction

Workers set up traffic barriers on the Higgins Street Bridge as rehabilitation of the bridge begins Monday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and pedestrian traffic directed to the east walkway, while the west side of the bridge is under construction. Once that work is completed, work will begin on the east lanes sometime next year. The rehabilitation project, with new decking, wider sidewalks and bike lanes, and new stairs to Caras Park, is scheduled to be done in late 2021, with final striping finished in 2022.
