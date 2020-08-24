Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Montana notified a handful of employees on the first day of classes that they would be laid off.
The building is 56,000-square-feet and sits on over 3.5 acres of land next to the Clark Fork River and downtown Missoula.
University of Montana basketball player Naseem Gaskin was booked into the Missoula County jail Thursday morning on a felony strangulation charge and suspended from all university athletic-related activities, per the student-athlete code of conduct.
“We’re people, too, and at some point I think Corporal Malone forgot that.”
A Montana Rail Link train crashed into an overturned vehicle on the tracks near Turah early Tuesday morning, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
Earlier in the evening, firefighters were monitoring roughly 10 different hot spots that broke out after a blaze started around 6 p.m. and firefighters flanked the sides of the main burn to try to catch up with the slope.
Fire crews worked Mount Sentinel on Friday morning securing the edges of a burn that erupted the night before and scorched 24.9 acres, according to Missoula Fire Department Chief Jeff Brandt.
Charging documents filed Friday against a University of Montana men's basketball player allege Naseem Gaskin choked a woman after an argument over him texting with another person.