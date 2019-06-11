{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula Rural Fire Department Rope Rescue

Hector Gaytan, of the Missoula Rural Fire Department, gets out protective gear while anchored to the side of a steep slope during rescue training above Highway 10 East outside of Turah on Tuesday. The drill was designed to emulate a real call involving a victim trapped halfway up the slope.

 SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian

The Missoula Rural Fire Department practiced a rope rescue outside of Missoula on Tuesday afternoon.

