You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Feature photo: Missoula Writing Collaborative Summer Camp

Feature photo: Missoula Writing Collaborative Summer Camp

{{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Writing Collaborative sponsors a summer camp for young students to write form and free-verse poetry.

Writing Collaborative Camp

Julian Milkus writes poetry on a tree branch at Jacobs Island Park during a trip with a Missoula Writing Collaborative summer camp on Tuesday. Students in the Words With Wings Summer Camp write poetry with help from the Collaborative's writers, and make field trips around Missoula to write about their experiences.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Arlee Celebration Canceled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News