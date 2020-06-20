Feature Photo: Missoulians honor black and indigenous lives

Candlelight Vigil for Black and Indigenous Lives

Vigil attendees Romy McGahan, left, Kristina Lucero, and Madi Bird stand with lit candles during a moment of silence at the Candlelight Vigil for Black and Indigenous Lives, held on Saturday evening in Missoula at Toole Park. Vigil attendees waited for a moment of silence while candles were lit, then proceeded around the Toole Park track, stopping to read plaques about victims of violence from around the country. "We just wanted to show our support and recognize the violence that affected the black community," said Lucero, "and I wanted to share this with Madi." 

