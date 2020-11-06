Feature photo: Parachute testing on campus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Panera Bread's new location in Missoula won't open its indoor dining area, but will be open for drive-through and curbside pickup, along with delivery orders.
MISSOULA — Our Linnea Rose Mills was born January 12, 2002 in Missoula, Montana. She was named after flowers, Linnaea borealis, the twinflowe…
POLSON — Mykal Lee Rodriguez was born with the waking sunrise of Feb. 27, 1999, in Billings, and left us at the tender age of 21 on Oct. 31, 2020.
A 63-year-old man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Missoula, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
Initial returns show these outcomes for Missoula County Commissioner, district judge, and the bus levy.
A Missoulian analysis found a tiny slice of the highest-income Montanans got a huge chunk of the total tax savings from the GOP law. Experts say the law also helped wealthy people buy second homes.
Leonard Dennis “Denny” Hawk
Missoula health officials confirmed Tuesday two more COVID-19-related deaths in the county, bringing the total to 23.
MISSOULA — It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that Tommy Barnett passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 after an admirable battle against bri…
Business Buzz: Jim Adair is retiring after a long career in the jewelry business in Missoula, and local tech company Submittable has a new CEO.
