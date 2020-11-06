 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feature photo: Parachute testing on campus

Feature photo: Parachute testing on campus

{{featured_button_text}}
Feature photo: Parachute testing on campus

UM staff test out a parachute for social media purposes on campus on Thursday afternoon.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linnea Rose Mills
Obituaries

Linnea Rose Mills

MISSOULA — Our Linnea Rose Mills was born January 12, 2002 in Missoula, Montana.  She was named after flowers, Linnaea borealis, the twinflowe…

Mykal Lee Rodriguez
Obituaries

Mykal Lee Rodriguez

POLSON — Mykal Lee Rodriguez was born with the waking sunrise of Feb. 27, 1999, in Billings, and left us at the tender age of 21 on Oct. 31, 2020.

Tommy Barnett
Obituaries

Tommy Barnett

MISSOULA — It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that Tommy Barnett passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 after an admirable battle against bri…

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News