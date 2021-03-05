 Skip to main content
Feature photo: Preparing for volleyball
Sand Volleyball

Paul Lourick rakes the sand in a volleyball court as his daughter, Bethany, practices serving on Friday in Playfair Park. Lourick heads Summit Sand Volleyball, and said they and Dig Missoula will run junior clinics and sand volleyball tournaments starting this spring.
