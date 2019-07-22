Scott Loken, right, and his son Gabriel of Loken Historic Preservation work on the belfry of St. Francis Xavier Church in Missoula on Monday. The Lokens were sealing wood checking in the belfry's timbers with epoxy and repairing scroll work in preparation for painting the wood. Colin McCormack, the administrator for St. Francis Xavier Parish, said the work is part of a several-year process that includes ongoing restoration of the church's stained-glass windows, repairs to bricks and mortar and replacement of tin on the building, which will be 127 years old this fall.