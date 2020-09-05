Feature photo: Traditional games at Traveler's Rest

Trekker Kids traditional games participant Addyson Carter, right, inquires about the colorful toy arrows on the picnic table while Travelers Rest State Park volunteer BJ Reed answers her questions on Saturday morning. The activity was part of the Trekker Kids program, which hosts kid-friendly lessons at the park every other Saturday. During the traditional games lesson, Addyson and other kids learned the importance of traditional games as well as how to play 'Run and Scream' and 'Hoop and Arrows,' both traditional hunting games. The next Trekker Kids activity, about mapping the state park's trails, will be on Saturday, Sept. 19.