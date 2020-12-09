 Skip to main content
top story

Feature photo: Wood cutting for the Woodsman Team

WINTER WOOD CUTTING

Tate Schliep, a University of Montana junior in forestry and fire management, cuts wood this week at the UM Woodsman Team Competition Grounds at Fort Missoula. The Woodsman Team sells firewood to help support its travels to timbersport competitions with other colleges. Schliep said he was trying to get ahead of the wood cutting, as most other students are gone during the break between semesters.
