Tilden Hooper, of Carthage, Texas, rides bareback at the Yellowstone Riggin’ Rally at the Darby Rodeo Grounds on Monday night. Hooper, previously ranked fifth in the world, placed second overall in the rodeo. The PRCA-sanctioned stand-alone event, the first of its kind, was organized by World Champion Bobby Steiner and featured 24 of the best bareback riders in the country.