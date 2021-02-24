 Skip to main content
Feature photos: A sculpture of ice and color

Feature photo: Ice sculpture 01

Hazel Henckel, 8, runs through an ice sculpture she built with her siblings Linden and Edie last week at their home on Third Street in Missoula. The Henckels, alongside a few neighboring families, helped build the sculpture in the shape of a train car using hot water and clothing dye.
Feature photo: Ice sculpture 02

The Henckel siblings, Edie, 12, Hazel, 8, and Linden, 14, pose next to the sculpture they built with their mother and neighbors last week.
