Feature photos: Drive Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Frenchtown

A Florence boy died Monday in a car crash that slowed traffic for several hours on U.S. Highway 93.
Crossing the Canadian border by car will be a bit easier than entering by air, but both routes will still face lots of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Travis, there’s been an accident. In Montana. On Engle Peak. Edward’s fallen. Him and Kelly are split up. Can you help?”
The Toole County Coroner’s office identified Thursday the two Missoula County men whose bodies were recovered from the Marias River.
The bodies of two Missoula County men were recovered Tuesday more than a week after they were first reported missing near the Marias River in northern Montana, according to the Toole County Sheriff’s Office.
Montana Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed at least one person Monday morning on U.S. Highway 93 in the Lolo area.
WinCo Foods has a grand opening date for its new Missoula grocery store. A new cafe is under construction on the Hip Strip, and a real estate company is having a fixed-price drawing for new homes in Missoula.
A 10-year-old Florence boy died Monday in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93 and Montana Highway Patrol officials are urging drivers to reduce speeds while driving on snow and ice.
Although he won’t be personally in Missoula for his lecture on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Montana ties run much thicker than a Zoom call.
Robert B. Luedecke
