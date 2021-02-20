 Skip to main content
Feature photos: Drive Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Frenchtown

Feature photos: Drive Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Frenchtown

Drive Through Vaccine Clinic 1

Kristal Blanchard, the director of nursing for Partnership Health Center, administers the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Chad Crawford during a drive-through vaccination clinic at Frenchtown Pond State Park on Friday. "I'm really happy to get the vaccine," Crawford said. Eric Halverson, public information officer for Partnership, said 280 first doses of the vaccine were administered during the four-hour clinic on Friday. About 6,000 Partnership patients remain to be vaccinated, Halverson said, and they'll be contacted by the center when they become eligible and as supplies allow. Agencies helping with the clinic on Friday included Partnership, Frenchtown Rural Fire District firefighters, Missoula City firefighters with the Missoula County Vaccination Coordination Team, Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, the Community Emergency Response Team and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Drive Through Vaccine Clinic 2

Clifford Brimmer receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Kristal Blanchard, director of nursing at Partnership Health Center, during a drive-through clinic at Frenchtown Pond State Park on Friday.
Drive Through Vaccine Clinic 3

Emergency personnel check on patients as they wait in their vehicles for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine on Friday at Frenchtown.
