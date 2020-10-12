 Skip to main content
Feature photos: Indigenous Peoples Day at the University of Montana
Feature photos: Indigenous Peoples Day at the University of Montana

Feature photo: Indigenous Peoples Day 01

Braylee Crawford, a senior at the University of Montana, writes a translation for coffee in Blackfoot on the sidewalk outside the Payne Family Native American Center on Monday. The University observed Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate the culture and traditions of tribal nations across Montana as well as recognize the contributions by Native staff and students at the university.

Feature photo: Indigenous Peoples Day 02

The Pacific Islanders Club performed a song chant and Hula dance showcase on the Oval at 12:30 on Monday. Various live and virtual Zoom events were scheduled throughout the day on campus to mark Indigenous Peoples Day.
