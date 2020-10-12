Feature photos: Indigenous Peoples Day at the University of Montana

Support Local Journalism
Gwen Florio, editor of The Missoulian for the past year and a half, resigned Sunday.
Brandon Blackgoat on Tuesday entered Alford pleas to the sexual assault or rape of five different women in Missoula between July and November 2019. His sentencing is set for Dec. 11.
A full liquor license and a beer and wine license are for sale in Missoula. New Heritage Trail Dinner Tours, featuring a 90-minute guided walking tour and a meal at a fine-dining restaurant, have been launched by the Downtown Missoula Foundation.
“I’ve never met anyone in Flathead County that has asked me to take over their government,” said Montana Governor Steve Bullock. “It can’t all be solved from Helena. There’s local responsibility to do what they can to curb this virus.”
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed in a recent domestic dispute as Gary B. Fallan. He was 32.
All told, the state of Montana counted 1,051 open beds, 247 COVID-19 patients, and 1,466 other patients, in a report this week from the state health department.
Byron Crow's body was located Tuesday by U.S. Forest Service personnel in a wooded area a few miles from Marias Pass, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning. He was 52.
A 32-year-old Missoula man convicted last year of raping an intoxicated woman he found in a downtown parking garage in 2017 will get a new trial, the Montana Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Tuesday a fourth county resident died of COVID-19 and noted it is increasing its enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.
The man who was shot in Sunday's incident was still hospitalized in serious condition Monday morning, police said.
