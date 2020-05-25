Feature photos: Memorial Day 2020
Feature photos: Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day 1

Suzie Fennessy places a small decoration on the grave of Ole Beck, a Montana soldier who died in World War I, during the a small ceremony held at the Fort Missoula Military Post Cemetery on Monday afternoon. The ceremony was one of many held at cemeteries and memorials around town as part of Memorial day celebrations.
Memorial Day 2

Memorial Day Ceremony Coordinator Susan Campbell Reneau prepares a small red, white, and blue decoration to place on a grave at the Fort Missoula Military Post Cemetery on Monday afternoon.
Memorial Day 3

Memorial Day Ceremony Coordinator Susan Campbell Reneau hold up a bugle as a recorded version of Taps plays from it as part of a ceremony to honor fallen soldiers buried at the Fort Missoula Military Post Cemetery on Monday afternoon. The Memorial Day ceremonies took place at cemeteries and monuments around town, but were much smaller than previous years.
