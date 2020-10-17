Feature photos: PEAS Farm Annual Pumpkin Sale

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the nonprofit has modified the sale this year to require masks. Throughout the spring and summer, students in the Environmental Studies program at the University of Montana were immersed in a sustainable agriculture program at the farm. They helped to harvest over 1,200 pumpkins, which will be available at the sale. The farm is also donating to the Missoula Food Bank and Missoula Head Start. Along with pumpkins, the students helped harvest more than 15,000 pounds of food. There will be no pumpkin carving on site this year, due to the pandemic. “Part of the fun of the Pumpkin Sale is to enjoy the farm’s beauty and to see where your pumpkin was grown,” said Jean Zosel, executive director of Garden City Harvest. “And your purchase is helping us provide a food safety net for our community.”