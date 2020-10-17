 Skip to main content
Feature photos: PEAS Farm Annual Pumpkin Sale
PEAS Pumpkins 1

Caroline Stephens, left, the PEAS Farm lecturer, and Miriam Harris, the PEAS Farm caretaker, sit Friday among the pumpkins Garden City Harvest will be selling on Saturday.
PEAS Pumpkins 2

Face masks will be required at the PEAS Farm on Saturday for the annual pumpkin sale.

Caroline Stephens, left, the PEAS Farm lecturer, and Miriam Harris, the PEAS Farm caretaker, sit among pumpkins at the farm on Friday.

Garden City Harvest will hold its annual pumpkin sale at the PEAS Farm located at 3010 Duncan Drive in Missoula on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the nonprofit has modified the sale this year to require masks. Throughout the spring and summer, students in the Environmental Studies program at the University of Montana were immersed in a sustainable agriculture program at the farm. They helped to harvest over 1,200 pumpkins, which will be available at the sale. The farm is also donating to the Missoula Food Bank and Missoula Head Start. Along with pumpkins, the students helped harvest more than 15,000 pounds of food. There will be no pumpkin carving on site this year, due to the pandemic. “Part of the fun of the Pumpkin Sale is to enjoy the farm’s beauty and to see where your pumpkin was grown,” said Jean Zosel, executive director of Garden City Harvest. “And your purchase is helping us provide a food safety net for our community.”

—David Erickson, Missoulian

