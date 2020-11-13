 Skip to main content
Feature photos: Setting up for the Missoula Winter Public Market

Missoula Winter Public Market 01

Gail Beckner, owner of Hand Made Designs, sets up her merchandise for the annual Missoula Winter Public Market on Friday evening. Beckner has been participating in winter markets since 2018. This year's winter market, hosted at the now-empty Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall on Saturday, features 50 vendors. The market has a maximum occupancy of 120 people with one way foot traffic only.
Missoula Winter Public Market 02

Shannon Thomasson, a ceramic artist and educator, sets up various pieces at her stand.
Missoula Winter Public Market 03

Franco Salazar, one of the founders of the Missoula Winter Public Market, measures space between vendor stands on Friday.
