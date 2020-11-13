Feature photos: Setting up for the Missoula Winter Public Market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A man attacked a police officer with a knife, and the officer shot the man, according to a news release from Missoula police.
Protesters holding signs that read things like "Stop using your guns," "Police reform NOW," and "His name was Kale Brown," gathered outside City Hall early Monday evening.
Sen. Nate McConnell, SD-48, announced Monday his resignation from his senate seat, noting his two children, 5 and 6, are his priority.
The Missoula County coroner identified Jesse James Kale Brown as the man who died Saturday after a shooting. Missoula police said an officer shot a man who refused to drop a knife.
The Missoula County coroner identified Jesse James Kale Brown as the man who died Saturday after a shooting. Missoula police said an officer shot a man who refused to drop a knife.
“I have so much renewed hope,” Kaylie Schultz said between her boisterous shouts.
Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott released the names of the young men who died in a crash Sunday afternoon near mile marker 4 on U.S. Highway 200.
The district added 21 cases last week, between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, and reported 16 active cases as of Monday, up from 11 the week before, and 113 close contacts.
A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday by Missoula police after he pointed a pistol at his family, a weapon police later found was an airsoft pistol, according to an affidavit.
Caffe Dolce will close for the winter after Saturday, Nov. 14.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.