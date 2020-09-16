Feature photos: Venice-based artist creates depictions of famed musicians

Jules Muck, an artist from Venice, California, was contacted by Haniah Sweeney of Veera Donuts to paint a mural of Kurt Cobain on the exterior of the shop. A portrait of Frank Zappa would follow closely behind on the wall outside Green Source. Muck has been an artist for over 30 years, beginning with graffiti and adding to her arsenal of tools to create intricate portraits of famous faces with a humorous twist. "I didn't consider myself good enough to be an artist, but anyone could do graffiti," she said. Muck has since gained recognition for her work and would go on to score a four-year apprenticeship in Queens with famed painter Lady Pink.