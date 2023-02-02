Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," in the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition." Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: Broad Spectrum: Contemporary Quilts and Members Salon 2023. Broad Spectrum is organized by Northcutt Steele Gallery, guest-juried by Sara Justice. Members Salon 2023 is comprised of nearly 80 artists in a variety of media including painting, photography and sculpture.

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: "Omnipresent: Photography from the Permanent Collection" works by Stan Healy, Chris Autio, Jill Brody, David Spear, Holly Andres, Lee Friedlander and others. Through March 31: DG House: "In That Still Moment." Through Feb. 18: "Imaging the Sacred: Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle."

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: "The Ache for Home" on display. Jhonattan Arango, Britta Anderson, Sam Weisenberger and Yuke Li will brighten up the alley in the winter months.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: "Remembering Hal," an exhibit of pottery from private collections in recognition of a beloved member of the Missoula ceramics community, Hal Mathew. On view until Feb. 28. Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: "small works, Big Ideas," a juried exhibition focusing on creations that may be diminutive in size. Fifty-two works by 37 artists selected from entries throughout North America. Juried by Richard Notkin. Opening reception on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: Showcasing a collection of works from a host of local and regional talents and beyond. Pop-up event with local artist Sarah Anderson who will transcribe special sentiments as she types up unique love notes for sharing with your Valentine's Day loved ones. 5-8 p.m.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Home to artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Dolack's work is inspired by his love of nature and mythology. Percival's works of watercolor painting are an insight into the land where she was born.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-531-7100: "Windows and Doors: Old Portals, New Views," a photography exhibit and sale by Lee Silliman. On view through Feb. 24. Opening on Friday, Feb. 3, with an opening reception from 5-9 p.m. These prints capture images of doors and windows from ancient Southwest Native ruins, ghost towns and High Plains homesteads.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 300, 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Original watercolor paintings of western Montana by M. Scott Miller. Jubb's newest paintings will also be exhibited as well as wood-fired ceramics by Richard Smith. Original live music by The Pescaderos during opening reception on Friday, Feb. 3.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: On display now, "the shapes of strange words." Oil paintings by Linda Leslie and ceramic sculpture by Cary Weigand. On view until Feb. 25.

University Center Gallery, UC, University of Montana: "Warmth of the Sun," Drake Gerber, MFA sculpture thesis exhibition. On view Feb. 8-March 3, opening reception Feb. 9, 4-6 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St.: In the Main Gallery: In the Main Gallery: "Textile Translations," a show by Western Sensibility, which works with local artists to transfer their imagery to high-quality textiles. In the Blackfoot Communications Gallery and the "Phantom Gallery": "That Which Connects Us," works by Laura Grace Barrett resident artist Keith D. Buswell. In the Youth Gallery: Comics Camp Goes to the Movies: A ZACC Comics Camp Showcase. Opening reception in respective galleries from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Art on display

Cranky Sam Public House, 233 W. Main St.: Works by Randy Zielinski. Surrealism work with the use of acrylics. Opening reception on Fri., Feb. 3 from 5-9 p.m.