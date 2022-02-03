February art openings in Missoula: Cups, comics and live painting

New art exhibitions are opening up around town this Friday. Here's some highlights, followed by the complete listings. Be sure to check to confirm whether galleries are open on during the art walk on Feb. 4.

Clay Studio of Missoula

International Cup 2022

On view through Feb. 26. Reception on First Friday, 5-8 p.m.

What should a cup look like? The answer depends on who you ask. At the biennial International Cup, the Clay Studio of Missoula puts out an open call and receives submissions from around the world. This year’s juror is Courtney Murphy, the Missoula ceramic artist who’s held residences at the Archie Bray Foundation, the studio and has been published in Ceramics Monthly and American Craft magazines. She whittled the submissions list down to 33 artists, whose work covers the range from functional to abstract and more.

Dana Gallery

Scott Mackenzie

Reception on First Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Missoula artist Scott Mackenzie will be painting live in the Dana Gallery during the art walk this Friday. The artist and professed natural lover works in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, murals and more. Later in the month, the gallery is opening a show, “New Love,” that includes five new artists to the gallery. The open house will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2-5 p.m.

Liquid Planet

Stephen Glueckert: 'House-Tree-Person Sculptures'

On view in February and March, with opening on Feb. 4.

Glueckert, a sculptor who often experiments with kinetic pieces, such as automatic drawing machines, is exhibiting "moveable" pieces in a new series called "House-Tree Person sculptures." According to a news release, he began working on them in 2018 and completed most of these during an Open AIR artist residency at the Missoula Public Library's Maker Space in 2021.

"This series combines randomly composed images into a composition dictated by incorporating a house, a tree, and a person into a composition. The person in each work is inspired by photographs of Glueckert's ancestors, whom homesteaded in Montana," it says. He brought models to the Maker Space and used equipment for a 3D scan then printed them on one of its 3D printers.

Montana Museum of Art & Culture

“Imagining the West: Selections from the Stan and Donna Goodbar Collection of Art”

On view through March 26. Reception on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The MMAC is exhibiting works from a trove of 125-plus pieces of Western art that were recently donated to them. The Goodbars, two Montana natives who lived around the state and later settled in Wyoming, collected pieces that cover a wide span of history, including disciples of Charlie Russell and Frederick Remington, up to more contemporary artists like Frances Senska and Peter Voulkos, according to a news release.

Radius Gallery

Steven Young Lee and Beth Lo

(On view through Feb. 26)

Two major figures in art, one from Missoula and one from Helena, teamed up to show work at the Radius this month. With “Intersections,” ceramicists Beth Lo and Steven Young Lee collaborated on a series of cups, as they have for years now. Lee creates the vessel itself, with his signature decorative motifs that allude to historical designs from Asian and European ceramics; then Lo paints her figures, often of children eating, recreating or swimming. Separately, the two are sharing recent works in sculpture and functional forms.

Lo retired after a long career as an art professor at the University of Montana, while Lee is transitioning to a new role after serving as director of the Archie Bray Foundation.

Zootown Arts Community Center

Josh Quick, Daniel Mrgan, Tony Gregori, Theo Ellsworth, Cooper Malin, Lauren Norby, and friends

On view through February. Reception on First Friday, 5-8 p.m.

For a couple of years, six comic artists have been getting together every once in a while to hang out, talk shop, and, of course, draw. They dipped into the “treasure chest” recently and are sharing the results, which are by turns funny, weird, gonzo, intricate and unpredictable, in an exhibition called “Highs and Lows” at the Zootown Arts Community Center.

Here’s a quick rundown on the artists: Gregori has a comic series, “The Worst Dudes” on Dark Horse Comics; Ellsworth has a new book, “Secret Life,” based on a short story by Jeff VanderMeer (“Annihilation”); last year, longtime Missoula artist Quick completed a large-scale mural in the Missoula Public Library’s new water-centric learning room; Malin’s comics have appeared in the Montana Kaimin; Mrgan works at Adventure Cycling and draws comics and is a freelance graphic designer. Norby draws comics, makes art of myriad kinds and works in film and TV production.

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: Exhibits include "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," "Looking Like the Enemy: The Internment of the Issei at Fort Missoula," "Fire Call! A History of U.S. Forest Service Backcountry Communications," and "Montana Votes!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday noon-5 p.m. Outside exhibits closed until April 30.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tour of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: Through April 2: Members Salon 2022. Through March 19: "Communities West IV: Contemporary Western Printmakers." Ongoing: Glacier National Park mural restoration project and Crown of the Continent permanent exhibit. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon, seniors only, noon-3 p.m. general public.

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of World War II memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: The 2022 Benefit Art Exhibition is on view in the Carnegie Galleries. The auction will be held virtually on Feb. 5. You can view the entire show at givergy.us/MAM2022Auction and find information on registering to bid. Through Feb. 26: "Neal Ambrose Smith: č̓ č̓en̓ u kʷes xʷúyi (Where Are You Going?)" "Below the Bark: Artworks of Disturbance Ecology." Through March 1: "Jodi Lightner: Gathered Coherence." Feb. 22-June 11: "Romey Stuckart: Withing and Without." Health rules: The museum building is open to a maximum of 25 visitors in the galleries at any given time; visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and remain 6 feet apart. The building is arranged with a "one-way" viewing experience, wherein patrons will take the elevator to the upper floors and use the stairs to descend. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

UM's Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum: Through March 26: "Imagining the West: Selections from the Stan and Donna Goodbar Collection of Western Art." Opening reception, Feb. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Health rules: Masks recommended or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: The revolving outdoor gallery will be featuring the vibrantly colored and bold patterns of international artist Michelle Hoogveld through March.

Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Featured through Feb. 28: “Reflections," acrylics by Pearl Monroe. Opening reception, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Health rules: Customers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Maximum occupancy of 12 customers.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In February: International Cup 2022. Reception Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Masks required inside gallery. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 12-3 p.m. Saturday.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: First Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. featuring the gallery's first "Pop Up" art series with local artist Scott Mackenzie.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, gallery709.com. Featured in February: "Pictograph Paintings Petroglyph Photographs," paintings of pictographs from Utah by Stephanie Clark and 8x10 black and white contact prints of petroglyphs by Lee Silliamn. First Friday Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Featured: New watercolor art by Kendahl Jan Jubb, acrylic paintings of Missoula by MScott Miller, wood-fired ceramics by Richard Smith and oil and pastel artwork by Arthur Herring. First Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m., with live music and refreshments. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Feb. 26: "Intersections," a duo show between ceramic artists Beth Lo, the internationally exhibited Missoula artist, and Steven Young Lee, director emeritus of the Archie Bray Foundation. Normal hours: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. First and last hours reserved for those who want the gallery to themselves. Also by appointment.

Relic, relicgallery.com. Featuring antiques, fine art and curious objects. Open online only during renovations for its new space at 124 N. Higgins Ave., planned for June.

University Center Gallery, UM, 243-5082, umt.edu/uc/uc-gallery: Through Feb. 25: "I Never Dreamed of Dust Before," works by Erica Selby and Emmie Bristow. Opening reception Feb. 4, 4-7 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: In February: "A Labor of Love" by Brooke Armstrong and Willow Lanchester. Closing reception: Friday, Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m. Viewings open to public on Fridays after installation from 12-4 p.m., or by appointment via Instagram or email.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Main gallery: "Highs & Lows," works by Josh Quick, Theo Ellsworth, Tony Gregori, Daniel Mrgan, Cooper Malin, Lauren Norby. Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Montana Exaltations," works by Jessie Smith. Youth Gallery: "Lopsided Land," works by Griffin Ellsworth. First Friday opening, Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Health rules: Masks required indoors. Gallery capacity may be limited as needed.

Art on view

Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Through Feb. 11: Bear Bones Historians' exhibit "Leiser's Footsteps."

Monk's Bar, 221 Ryman, 406-360-3675: "Be My Valentine" First Friday arts & craft show, 5-8 p.m. Featuring M Dahl Resin Art, Voodoo Mountain Glass, Aiden Potter, Celestial Tonez, Bizzy Arts, Art by NIKCI, Art by Will Smith, Enigmatic Facotry. Free and family friendly. After 9 p.m. ages 21 and up, $5.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville, 777-5061: In February: "Winter Wonderland" art exhibition of local art submitted by artists ages 6 and up.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.