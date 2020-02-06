It's February First Friday, when you can expect crowds and openings around every corner of downtown. Here's our listing of all the openings in museums, galleries and other art spaces.

International Cup

As a functional vessel, the cup only has one job. Ceramic artists never cease to find new ways to make that task a pleasurable one.

Every other year, the nonprofit ceramic center's biannual International Cup gives a snapshot of the many ways a dish can be beautiful, thought-provoking or surprising.

Thirty-three artists were picked from the United States, Canada, Scotland and the Netherlands.

The show is juried every year by a guest expert. This go-round, Sunshine Cobb, a potter based in Helena, selected the works. The former long-term resident of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts recently published a book, "Mastering Hand Building."

The selections "range from well-crafted utilitarian mugs to cups used as an exploration of metaphor and abstract content," per the news release.

The opening reception is First Friday from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Clay Studio, 1106 Hawthorne.

'Out of Modernism'

Missoula Art Museum

The MAM has sourced its deep collection of work for this show, "Out of Modernism," which examines the ways Montana artists adapted to the postmodern era, when myriad ways of thinking about what art can be were open for exploration.

The artists include MaryAnn Bonjorni, Robert DeWeese, Terry Karson, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, among many others.

'Utah Wonders'

Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing

Lee Silliman, an aficionado of old-school processes, is sharing photos of the otherworldly Utah landscape. The black-and-white images, caught on black-and-white silver gelatin contact prints, measuring 8 by 10 inches, should provide a reprieve from the Montana winter, or at least inspiration to get outside of it.

The opening is Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the gallery, located at 709 Ronan St. The show is on view all month.

'The Creative Act'

Radius Gallery

See large works in clay and on paper in person, as this exhibition of work by local art legend Rudy Autio continues. The pieces come from the late artist's family collection, meaning some of haven't been displayed publicly before. If you needed more incentive, the show marks the opening of the Radius' new location on Higgins Avenue in a pristine purpose-built two-story building.

The exhibition continues through Feb. 29. Beyond Autio's work, the new Radius has an exhibition space for its represented artists and frequent contributors, and an upstairs space exclusively for ceramics.

The building is at 120 N. Higgins. Go to radiusgallery.com for more information.

Refugee artists share work

Zootown Arts Community Center

Three artists who came to Missoula as refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo will share their art through a collaboration with Soft Landing Missoula.

The artists, who range in age from their early 20s to early 30s, vary in style and medium. Moses Bushiri explores his roots since arriving in Missoula in the summer of 2018. Luc Mugondozi works in textiles from Africa and melds them with styles that he's found since coming here in winter 2019, while Lorenzo Mugondozi works in painting and clothing design.

The opening is Friday, Feb. 7, from 5-8 p.m. The art is on view all month in the new ZACC's spacious exhibition space, the Blackfoot Communications Gallery.

Museums

Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org.

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine." "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" by Stephen Glueckert. Through May 10: "Leiser's Footsteps," exhibit covering the history of Missoula's original Jewish citizens and their contribution to Missoula's growth and culture.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Feb. 29, "Children's Art Exhibition: So Many Patterns." Feb. 14-April 10: "Looking at the Landscape," the work of Dale Beckman and Richard Thompson. Opening reception, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through June 20: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature." Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.

Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.

Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org.

Galleries

4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: In February: "Adornment 6: Contemporary Jewelry" by Dona Miller and Sue Savage. Opening reception, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through February: "Quilts: A Passion for Color and Line," quilts by Pat Cross. Artist's reception, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

The Clay Studio, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509: Through March 6: "International Cup 2020," showcasing ceramic work that "explores the infinite possibilities of the idea of the cup." Opening reception Feb. 7, 5:30-9 p.m.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Stories of the Soul: Studies Celebrating Black History Month," by Debra Pollard.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

FrontierSpace, 118 W. Pine St., 816-341-2992, frontierspace.org: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. featuring Stella Nall: "Love Is (?)" a multimedia, interview-based installation.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. In February: "Utah Wonders," photography by Lee Silliman. First Friday reception, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m.

Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Feb. 29: "The Creative Act," works by Rudy Autio. Grand opening reception, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art on view

Bathing Beauties, 501 S. Higgins Ave., 543-0018: First Friday, Feb. 7, featuring Bloom Earrings.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, 314 N. Higgins Ave., 721-4141: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring paintings by artist Elaine Davis.

Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In February: Artist Mars Sandoval. First Friday, Feb. 7.

Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.

Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: In February: "COMBO," mixed media series by Cassie Loretta Smith. First Friday, Feb. 7.

City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring the work of Jacob Garvin, a collage artist out of Bozeman who focuses on cats as a center piece for his art.

CREATE Art Bar, 140 E. Front St., 830-3941: First Friday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m. featuring "Prismatic Plumes," glasswork by Meredith Baird, Golden Hour Glass Co.

Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St., 360-8763: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-7 p.m. featuring "Aviary," works by Julian Weiler.

Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway: First Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring Danish potter Annette Printz.

ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Through February: Indigenous Art Market and a Soft Landing gallery show featuring three artists who are refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Moses Bushiri, Luc Mugondozi and Lorenzo Mugondozi. First Friday opening, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.