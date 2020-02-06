Related to this story

Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin

A 42-year-old inmate at the county jail was charged with a felony last week after a colonoscopy yielded heroin he had worried might not pass through his digestive tract, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court.

Missoula awarded $3M for affordable housing

Four affordable housing developers will share more than $4.5 million of federal funding through the Housing Trust Fund and HOME Investment Partnerships Program, with $3 million going to projects in Missoula.

Joseph Vanderburg

ARLEE — Joseph Vanderburg, 82, of Arlee passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital of lymphoma.