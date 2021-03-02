February freeze sets stage for spring

Yes, the calendar says spring remains three weeks away.
But after last month’s arctic outbreak, aren’t you ready to start the warm part of 2021?
Then take heart, as the meteorological start of spring was Monday and by Friday, Missoula temperatures may clear 60 degrees.
“The thing that stood out to me about February was the longevity — how long it stayed cold,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller said on Tuesday. “Usually we get three days or less of a cold outbreak. In Kalispell, the high was 15 degrees or colder than 15 for 6 days in a row. That’s pretty rare. The coldest day there was -14 on the 13th.”
Missoula kept it in the teens for six days running, bottoming out with a -5 high on Feb. 12. For the month, the mean temperature (in both statistical and emotional definitions) was 24.6, which was 5.4 degrees below normal. Kalispell’s February mean was 20.9, or 8.2 degrees toward the remarkably unpleasant.
The Missoula area accumulated 19 inches of snow — more than a foot above normal — which ranked 2021’s February as the sixth snowiest. Kalispell’s 14.2 inches of February snow was 6.3 inches above normal, but not in record territory.
However, that made up for January’s uncharacteristic underperformance. The Missoula area started 2021 as the 10th-warmest January, with a mean temperature of 30.1, sitting 4.3 degrees above normal. And the valley’s 3.3 inches of snow was the 17th lowest on record. Kalispell logged its seventh warmest January with an average 29.9 degrees — 6.1 degrees above normal. And its 5 inches of snow was the 12th lowest accumulation it had recorded.
Such lurches from brown dirt to white snow have played hob with ski areas and skating rinks, but the mountains across western Montana have all stayed close to 100% or better of average snowpack, Kitsmiller said. So what 2021 lacks in consistency it should make up in potency come spring runoff.
That is, assuming March doesn’t stay lamb-like all 31 days. At the present, the first week looks decidedly un-lionesque.
“This week is pretty tame,” Kitsmiller said of the Missoula-area forecast. “Other than snow melt — people should watch for melting and ponding and make sure water’s moving away. By the end of the week it looks like we’ll be in the 60s. We may be really close to a record on Friday.”
That’s because while the March 20 spring equinox marks the point where direct sunshine crosses north of the equator, the actual forces of global weather really start their shift around March 1. If you define the seasons winter, spring, summer and fall as the three-month periods of distinctive weather (summer warmest, winter coldest, spring and fall in between), then the actual records of highs and lows and precipitation line up a little differently than the solar calendar.
So for example, the polar vortex — which becomes expansive in winter and unleashes arctic outbreaks like last month’s — has already retracted into a more compact whirl around the North Pole. And warmth is already collecting in the Gulf of Mexico and pushing masses of hot air north.
In other words, spring has sprung.