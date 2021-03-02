February freeze sets stage for spring

Yes, the calendar says spring remains three weeks away.

But after last month’s arctic outbreak, aren’t you ready to start the warm part of 2021?

Then take heart, as the meteorological start of spring was Monday and by Friday, Missoula temperatures may clear 60 degrees.

“The thing that stood out to me about February was the longevity — how long it stayed cold,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller said on Tuesday. “Usually we get three days or less of a cold outbreak. In Kalispell, the high was 15 degrees or colder than 15 for 6 days in a row. That’s pretty rare. The coldest day there was -14 on the 13th.”

Missoula kept it in the teens for six days running, bottoming out with a -5 high on Feb. 12. For the month, the mean temperature (in both statistical and emotional definitions) was 24.6, which was 5.4 degrees below normal. Kalispell’s February mean was 20.9, or 8.2 degrees toward the remarkably unpleasant.

The Missoula area accumulated 19 inches of snow — more than a foot above normal — which ranked 2021’s February as the sixth snowiest. Kalispell’s 14.2 inches of February snow was 6.3 inches above normal, but not in record territory.

