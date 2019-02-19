Baby, it’s snowy out there. And cold. And windy.
But if you’re thinking this February is one for the books in the Missoula Valley, either your memory is short or you haven’t been here long.
Monday morning’s fresh blanket pushed snowfall for the month to or near the 10-inch mark, far above the norm for Feb. 1-19 of just under 4 inches. The normal for all of February is “only” 6.1.
Still, 10 inches of snow is a long way from 40.2, which is what Missoula got hammered with just five years ago. February 2014 was the memorable, miserable month that ended in tragedy when an avalanche on Mount Jumbo buried three people in two homes in the lower Rattlesnake, killing one.
Even that February took a backseat to the all-time snowiest, but you can be excused for forgetting that one. It happened in 1936 and, along with 43.3 inches of snow, came with cold that paralyzed not just Missoula but much of the rest of the nation. It even earned its own Wikipedia page: “1936 North American cold wave.”
It remains, according to Wikipedia, the coldest February on record in the contiguous U.S.
That month 83 years ago was also Kalispell’s snowiest February with 30.7 inches. The record was threatened as recently as 2017 when 29.2 inches fell at the measuring station.
As of Monday morning, snowfall in Kalispell stood at 18.3 inches, almost twice that of Missoula. The all-time record in the Flathead is actually within shouting distance “if we get a juicy system coming in,” acknowledged Leeann Allegretto of the Missoula National Weather Service station.
With the next storm due Tuesday night through central Idaho and most of western Montana, “it doesn’t look like it’s going to dry out very soon,” Allegretto said.
Skiers and other snow hounds are exulting, of course, though some winter resorts have been forced to reduce hours during the coldest spells.
Concerns up to a month ago of less than adequate mountain snowpack have been allayed. Snow water equivalent has reached or exceeded 100 percent of normal in the Bitterroot and Upper and Lower Clark Fork. It’s at 94 percent in the Kootenai drainage and 95 percent in the Flathead.